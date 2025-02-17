February 17, 2025
Princeton’s top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Noah LaPorte eclipses Tiah Romagnoli as school’s overall top scorer

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton senior Noah LaPorte raised his career scoring total to 1,510 points to overtake Tiah Romagnoli, who scored 1,506 caeer points from 1996-99, as the the all-time scoring leader for boys or girls at PHS.

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte set the Tigers' all-time scoring record on Saturday, Feb. 8 with the game-winning basket in a 53-51 win over Byron, breaking the record of 1,468 set by former teammate Grady Thompson in 2022-23. On Saturday, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader, boys or girls, when he eclipsed the 1,506 points scored by Tiah Romagnoli from 1996-99, now with 1,510 points. Here are the top 25 all-time scoring leaders for Princeton.

Player (years)Points
Noah LaPorte (2022-25)1,510
Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)1,506
Grady Thompson (2020-23)1,468
Joe Ruklick (1953-55)1,306
Gary White (1963-66)1,298
Brooke Jensen (2003-07)1,283
Vern Magnuson (1956-59)1,234
Teegan Davis (2020-23)1,181
John Rumley (1976-79)1,179
Anna Murray (2014-18)1,169
Matt McDonald (1989-92)1,140
Keighley Davis (2022-26)1,138
Rick Larson (1966-69)1,077
Tina Forth (1988-91)1,029
Bill Howard (1956-60)1,026
Rick Allen (1968-70)1,017
Jamie Reinhardt (2018-21)1,010
Roger Angel (1959-62)1,009
Jasmine Kunkel (2009-12)1,002
Angie Noble (1984-87)994
Camryn Driscoll (2023-26)960
Mirza Salkic (1994-96)959
Jon Foss (1999-02)948
Scott Roseberg (2007-10)936
CJ Rhodes (2009-12)927
Princeton great Joe Ruklick displays one of his famous hook shots for the Tigers' 1954-55 state squad. He set the Princeton school scoring record with 1,306 career points and became a collegiate All-American for Northwestern and played in the NBA.

Princeton great Joe Ruklick displays one of his famous hook shots for the Tigers' 1954-55 state squad. He set the Princeton school scoring record with 1,306 career points and became a collegiate All-American for Northwestern and played in the NBA. (BCR file photo/Bill Lamb)

