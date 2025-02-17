Princeton’s top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte set the Tigers' all-time scoring record on Saturday, Feb. 8 with the game-winning basket in a 53-51 win over Byron, breaking the record of 1,468 set by former teammate Grady Thompson in 2022-23. On Saturday, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader, boys or girls, when he eclipsed the 1,506 points scored by Tiah Romagnoli from 1996-99, now with 1,510 points. Here are the top 25 all-time scoring leaders for Princeton.
|Player (years)
|Points
|Noah LaPorte (2022-25)
|1,510
|Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99)
|1,506
|Grady Thompson (2020-23)
|1,468
|Joe Ruklick (1953-55)
|1,306
|Gary White (1963-66)
|1,298
|Brooke Jensen (2003-07)
|1,283
|Vern Magnuson (1956-59)
|1,234
|Teegan Davis (2020-23)
|1,181
|John Rumley (1976-79)
|1,179
|Anna Murray (2014-18)
|1,169
|Matt McDonald (1989-92)
|1,140
|Keighley Davis (2022-26)
|1,138
|Rick Larson (1966-69)
|1,077
|Tina Forth (1988-91)
|1,029
|Bill Howard (1956-60)
|1,026
|Rick Allen (1968-70)
|1,017
|Jamie Reinhardt (2018-21)
|1,010
|Roger Angel (1959-62)
|1,009
|Jasmine Kunkel (2009-12)
|1,002
|Angie Noble (1984-87)
|994
|Camryn Driscoll (2023-26)
|960
|Mirza Salkic (1994-96)
|959
|Jon Foss (1999-02)
|948
|Scott Roseberg (2007-10)
|936
|CJ Rhodes (2009-12)
|927