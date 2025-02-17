Princeton’s top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte raised his career scoring total to 1,510 points to overtake Tiah Romagnoli, who scored 1,506 caeer points from 1996-99, as the the all-time scoring leader for boys or girls at PHS.

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte set the Tigers' all-time scoring record on Saturday, Feb. 8 with the game-winning basket in a 53-51 win over Byron, breaking the record of 1,468 set by former teammate Grady Thompson in 2022-23. On Saturday, he became the school’s all-time scoring leader, boys or girls, when he eclipsed the 1,506 points scored by Tiah Romagnoli from 1996-99, now with 1,510 points. Here are the top 25 all-time scoring leaders for Princeton.

Player (years) Points Noah LaPorte (2022-25) 1,510 Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99) 1,506 Grady Thompson (2020-23) 1,468 Joe Ruklick (1953-55) 1,306 Gary White (1963-66) 1,298 Brooke Jensen (2003-07) 1,283 Vern Magnuson (1956-59) 1,234 Teegan Davis (2020-23) 1,181 John Rumley (1976-79) 1,179 Anna Murray (2014-18) 1,169 Matt McDonald (1989-92) 1,140 Keighley Davis (2022-26) 1,138 Rick Larson (1966-69) 1,077 Tina Forth (1988-91) 1,029 Bill Howard (1956-60) 1,026 Rick Allen (1968-70) 1,017 Jamie Reinhardt (2018-21) 1,010 Roger Angel (1959-62) 1,009 Jasmine Kunkel (2009-12) 1,002 Angie Noble (1984-87) 994 Camryn Driscoll (2023-26) 960 Mirza Salkic (1994-96) 959 Jon Foss (1999-02) 948 Scott Roseberg (2007-10) 936 CJ Rhodes (2009-12) 927