IHSA boys basketball: Postseason schedules for teams across The Times area

Seneca's Zeb Maxwell knocks the ball free from Woodland's Jaron Follmer (10) at Seneca High School this season. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, Feb. 24

Boys basketball: 2A Princeton Regional – Hall at Sandwich 6 p.m., Aurora Central Catholic at Mendota 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Herscher at Prairie Central 6:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Parkview Christian at Somonauk 6:30 p.m., Mooseheart at Indian Creek 6 p.m., Leland at Aurora Christian TBA; 1A Marquette Regional – Dwight at Marquette 6:30 p.m., Gardner-S. Wilmington at Newark TBA, Earlville at Serena 6 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – Calvary Christian at LeRoy TBA, Flanagan-Cornell at Woodland 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian at St. Anne TBA, Ridgeview at Heyworth 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – DePue at Annawan TBA, Hiawatha at Amboy 6 p.m., LaMoille at Forreston 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center at St. Bede TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Boys basketball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – Streator vs. Ottawa 6 p.m., Dixon vs. La Salle-Peru 7:30 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – Kankakee vs. Pontiac 6 p.m., Sterling vs. Morris 7:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Seneca vs. Hall/Sandwich winner 6 p.m., Princeton vs. ACC/Mendota winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Bishop Mac vs. Herscher/Prairie Central winner 6 p.m., Fieldcrest vs. Clifton Central 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Yorkville Christian vs. Parkview/Somonauk winner 6 p.m., Mooseheart/Indian Creek winner vs. Leland/Aurora Christian winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional – Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Dwight/Marquette winner 6 p.m., GSW/Newark winner vs. Earlville/Serena winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – Calvary/LeRoy winner vs. Flanagan-C./Woodland winner 6 p.m., Cornerstone/St. Anne winner vs. Ridgeview/Heyworth winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – DePue/Annawan winner vs. Hiawatha/Amboy winner 6 p.m., LaMoille/Forreston winner vs. AFC/St. Bede winner 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Boys basketball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – championship 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – Morris Regional champion vs. Dunlap Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – Rockford Christian Regional champion vs. Bureau Valley Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – Joliet Catholic Regional winner vs. Fieldcrest Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – Indian Creek Regional winner vs. Rochelle Zell Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – Mt. Pulaski Regional winner vs. LeRoy Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – Galena Regional winner vs. Amboy Regional winner 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – East Peoria Regional champion vs. La Salle-Peru Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – Princeton Regional champion vs. Marian Regional champion 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – Hoopeston Area Regional winner vs. Coal City Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – Harvest Christian Regional winner vs. Marquette Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – Milford Regional winner vs. Schlarman Regional winner 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – West Carroll Regional winner vs. Durand Regional winner 7 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Boys basketball: 3A Washington Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Peotone Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Somonauk Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Ridgeview Sectional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Pecatonica Sectional – championship 7 p.m.

Monday, March 10

Boys basketball: 3A Pontiac Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 2A Sterling Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 2A Joliet Central Supersectional – 7 p.m.; 1A NIU Supersectional (DeKalb) – 6 p.m.; 1A ISU Supersectional (Normal) – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Friday, March 14

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Saturday, March 15

Boys basketball: IHSA State Final Tournament (State Farm Center, Champaign)