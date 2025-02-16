February 16, 2025
The Times area high school sports schedule for Feb. 16-Feb. 22, 2025

By J.T. Pedelty
Marquette's Kelesy Cuchra works her way in the lane as Hall's Jocelyn King and teammate Kennedy Wozniak defend on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at Hall High School.

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, February 17

Girls basketball: 3A Washington Regional – Washington vs. L-P/Metamora winner 6 p.m., Morris vs. Bloomington 7:30 p.m.; 2A Peoria Manual Regional – Dee-Mack vs. Midwest Central/Fieldcrest winner 6 p.m., Eureka vs. Olympia/Manual winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Heyworth Regional – LeRoy vs. Calvary/FCW winner 6 p.m., Heyworth vs. Cornerstone/Lexington winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – Milford/Cissna Park vs. Grant Park/Ridgeview winner 6 p.m., Dwight vs. Grace/Donovan winner 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Boys basketball: Streator at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at Marmion, Lowpoint-Washburn at Woodland, Seneca at Morris, Flanagan-Cornell at Dee-Mack, LeRoy at Fieldcrest, Plano at Newark, Midland at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 3A Kankakee Regional – Ottawa vs. Streator 6 p.m., Kankakee vs. Pontiac 7:30 p.m.; 2A Beecher Regional – Seneca vs. Momence/Beecher winner 6 p.m., Manteno vs. Southland Prep/Chicago Christian winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Alleman vs. Somonauk-Leland/Bureau Valley winner 6 p.m., Princeton vs. Mendota/Sandwich winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – Coal City vs. Peotone/R-C winner 6 p.m., Joliet Catholic vs. Wilmington 7:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – Amboy vs. Putnam Co./Earlville winner 6 p.m., Marquette vs. GSW/St. Bede winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Serena vs. Indian Creek/AFC winner 6 p.m., Yorkville Christian vs. Newark/HBR winner 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Boys basketball: Morton at Streator, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Marengo, 6:45 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Midland, Somonauk at IMSA, LaMoille/Ohio at Newark, Indian Creek at Serena, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 20

Boys basketball: Earlville at Woodland, Flanagan-Cornell at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 3A Washington Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 3A Kankakee Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Peoria Manual Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – championship 6:30 p.m.; 1A Heyworth Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – championship 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Friday, February 21

Boys basketball: Ottawa at Rochelle, Streator at Pekin, Seneca at Marquette, Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 2A Beecher Regional – championship 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: IHSA State Finals (Cherry Bowl, Rockford)

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Saturday, February 22

Girls bowling: IHSA State Finals (Cherry Bowl, Rockford)

Boys swimming and diving: L-P Co-Op in Normal Community Sectional

Track and field: Streator (B) at Plainfield South

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)

