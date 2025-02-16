The Times area high school sports schedule for Feb. 16-Feb. 22, 2025

Marquette's Kelesy Cuchra works her way in the lane as Hall's Kennedy Wozniak and Ella Sterling defend at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, February 17

Girls basketball: 3A Washington Regional – Washington vs. L-P/Metamora winner 6 p.m., Morris vs. Bloomington 7:30 p.m.; 2A Peoria Manual Regional – Dee-Mack vs. Midwest Central/Fieldcrest winner 6 p.m., Eureka vs. Olympia/Manual winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Heyworth Regional – LeRoy vs. Calvary/FCW winner 6 p.m., Heyworth vs. Cornerstone/Lexington winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – Milford/Cissna Park vs. Grant Park/Ridgeview winner 6 p.m., Dwight vs. Grace/Donovan winner 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Boys basketball: Streator at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; Ottawa at Marmion, Lowpoint-Washburn at Woodland, Seneca at Morris, Flanagan-Cornell at Dee-Mack, LeRoy at Fieldcrest, Plano at Newark, Midland at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 3A Kankakee Regional – Ottawa vs. Streator 6 p.m., Kankakee vs. Pontiac 7:30 p.m.; 2A Beecher Regional – Seneca vs. Momence/Beecher winner 6 p.m., Manteno vs. Southland Prep/Chicago Christian winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Alleman vs. Somonauk-Leland/Bureau Valley winner 6 p.m., Princeton vs. Mendota/Sandwich winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – Coal City vs. Peotone/R-C winner 6 p.m., Joliet Catholic vs. Wilmington 7:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – Amboy vs. Putnam Co./Earlville winner 6 p.m., Marquette vs. GSW/St. Bede winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Serena vs. Indian Creek/AFC winner 6 p.m., Yorkville Christian vs. Newark/HBR winner 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Boys basketball: Morton at Streator, 6 p.m.; Sandwich at Marengo, 6:45 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Midland, Somonauk at IMSA, LaMoille/Ohio at Newark, Indian Creek at Serena, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 20

Boys basketball: Earlville at Woodland, Flanagan-Cornell at Fisher, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 3A Washington Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 3A Kankakee Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Peoria Manual Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Coal City Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – championship 6:30 p.m.; 1A Heyworth Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Dwight Regional – championship 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Friday, February 21

Boys basketball: Ottawa at Rochelle, Streator at Pekin, Seneca at Marquette, Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: 2A Beecher Regional – championship 7 p.m.

Girls bowling: IHSA State Finals (Cherry Bowl, Rockford)

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)

Saturday, February 22

Girls bowling: IHSA State Finals (Cherry Bowl, Rockford)

Boys swimming and diving: L-P Co-Op in Normal Community Sectional

Track and field: Streator (B) at Plainfield South

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Finals (State Farm Center, Champaign)