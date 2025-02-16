Princeton boys send five wrestlers to State: Saturday’s BCR roundup

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (right) wrestles Byron’s Jackson Morris in a semi-final wrestleback match at 120 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Wrestling

At Oregon: Princeton sent five wrestlers to the semifinals of Saturday’s Class 1A Oregon Sectional and all five are advancing to state.

Junior Augustus Swanson (120), sophomore Kane Dauber (132) and senior Ace Christiansen (144) each placed third while junior Casey Etheridge (167) and Cade Odell (285) placed fourth.

The top four in each weight class advanced to the IHSA State Finals in Champaign next weekend.

Christiansen placed third at state last year with Odell taking fourth and Swanson fifth.

Princeton’s Cade Odell (left) and Byron’s Jared Claunch wrestle for third place at 285 pounds at the 1A Oregon Regional on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

St. Bede 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 19: The No. 5 seeded Bruins opened regional play on their home court in a big way with a win over No. 11 GSW.

Leading the way were Lili McClain with 19 points, Bailey Engels with 15, and Savannah Bray, who had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bruins (20-12) will play No. 3 seed Ottawa Marquette in regional play on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy.

Putnam County 47, Earlville 44: The Panthers advance to the regionals semifinals by defeating the Raiders.

Maggie Spratt led PC with 19 points and 12 rebounds Addy Leatherman had 11 points, Eme Bouxsein had eight points and Valeria Villagomez added seven points.

The No. 10 Panthers will face No. 2 seed Amboy at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals at St. Bede.

Boys basketball

Princeton 69, Winnebago 63: Jordan Reinhardt scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including 9 of 10 free throws, to lead the Tigers to a nonconference win at Prouty Gym on Saturday,

Noah LaPorte added 21 points and became the all-time leading scorer, boys and girls, at PHS with 1,510 points, topping Tiah Romagnoli, who scored 1,506 from 1996-99.

Princeville 57, Bureau Valley 46: The top-seeded Storm fell to the No. 4 Princes in the Lincoln Trail Conference semifinals in Princeville.