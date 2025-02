BCR Girls Basketball Regional update, Feb. 15

BV coach Jon Henegar works the Storm huddle during a break in action at the Storm Cellar on Saturday. The Storm beat Somonauk-Leland in quarterfinal play 54-42. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

(10) Putnam County 47, (9) Earlville 44

(5) St. Bede 61, (11) Gardner-South Wilmington 19

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3: (2) Amboy (23-7) vs. (10) Putnam County (7-23), 6 p.m. Game 4: (3) Ottawa Marquette (21-10) vs. (5) St. Bede (20-12), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional to face winner of Chicago Morgan Park Regional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

(7) Bureau Valley 54, (8) Somonauk-Leland 42

(6) Sandwich 47, (12) Mendota 32

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 3: (1) Alleman vs. (7) Bureau Valley (13-19), 6 p.m. Game 4: (4) Princeton (19-9) vs. (6) Sandwich (14-15), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Rock Falls Sectional to face winner of Aurora Central Catholic Regional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Class 2A Erie-Prophetstown Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

(9) E-P 34, (10) Morrison 30

(11) Rock Falls (3-26) at (5) Oregon (13-15), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (2) Riverdale (19-9) vs. (9) E-P (7-18), 6 p.m. Game 4: (3) Hall (16-13) vs. Winner 2, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to Rock Falls Sectional to face winner of Stillman Valley Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Class 1A Forreston Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Pearl City 43, Polo 41

Game 2: Sterling Newman 63, Forreston 27

Game 3: Eastland 52, Milledgeville 8

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Game 4: (2) River Ridge (23-6) vs. (8) Pearl City (12-16), 6 p.m.

Game 5: (3) Sterling Newman (23-9) vs. (6) Eastland (17-15), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Roanoke Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 15

Game 2: Henry-Senachwine 49, Peoria Heights 19

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (1) Roanoke-Benson (25-5) vs. (7) Midland (11-18)

Game 4: (3) Mt. Pulaski (19-7) vs. (5) Henry-Senachwine (14-16), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A ROWVA Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

Game 1: Annawan 54, ROWVA 43

Game 2: Ridgewood 56, Galva 33

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (2) Wethersfield (24-5) vs. (9) Annawan (7-19), 6 p.m.

Game 4: (3) Monmouth United (27-4) vs. (7) Ridgewood (19-12), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Orion Regional

Saturday, Feb. 15

(10) Rockridge (12-17) at (8) Mercer County (14-16)

Game 2: Kewanee 61, Orion 35

Monday, Feb. 17

Game 3: (2) Sherrard (19-5) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4: (3) Monmouth-Roseville (21-10) vs. (6) Kewanee (19-10), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Winners 3-4, 6:30 p.m.