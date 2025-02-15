Streator tops Lisle to secure outright ICE title: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Streator 71, Lisle 33: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs (22-5, 12-1) wrapped up the outright Illinois Central Eight Conference regular-season championship with the dominating win over the Lions on senior night.

Streator was led by 21 points and 11 rebounds from Nolan Lukach. Matt Williamson added 13 points, Blaize Bressner eight points and L.A. Moton six points.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Ottawa at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and have added an additional, final home game, welcoming Morton to the Pops next Wednesday for a 6 p.m. varsity tip.

Marquette 69, Dwight 51: At Dwight, the Crusaders (15-13, 5-3) defeated the Trojans in the Tri-County Conference contest.

Serena 46, Earlville 37: At Serena, Beau Raikes scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Cash Raikes added nine points to help the Huskers (16-14, 7-2) to the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders (12-17, 6-4).

Adam Waite had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Earlville, with Grady Harp (four steals) and Gavin Guelde each adding eight points.

Somonauk 58, Depue 32: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (11-17, 5-5) cruised to the LTC victory over the Little Giants.

Aldo Resendez led Somonauk with 15 points, with Brock Sexton adding 12 and Weston Hannibal 10.

Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 51: At Hinckley, the Panthers fell to the Royals in the LTC matchup.

Sandwich 59, Woodstock North 51: At Sandwich, the Indians (18-11, 11-2) finished off a Kishwaukee River Conference regular-season title — a first conference championship for the program in 32 years — with the victory over the Thunder.

Sandwich was led by Dom Rome (21 points), Simeion Harris (10 points), Quinn Rome (eight points), Diego Gomez (seven points) and Griffin Somlock (five points).

Tremont 81, Fieldcrest 66: At Minonk, despite 30 points from Eddie Lorton, the Knights fell in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.

Jordan Heider added 12 points, Layten Gerdes 11 and Kash Klendworth 10 for Fieldcrest (20-8, 8-2).

LeRoy 56, Flanagan Cornell 50: At Flanagan, the Falcons Logan Ruddy scored his 1,000th-career point in the HOIC loss to the Panthers.