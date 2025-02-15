St. Bede to host shadow days Feb. 27 to March 17

St. Bede Academy invites area eighth graders to step into the shoes of a high school student during Shadow Days. (Derek Barichello)

Eighth grade Shadow Days are scheduled between Thursday, Feb. 27, and Monday, March 17. There is no cost to attend and students do not need to be accepted to St. Bede to sign up.

During Shadow Days, eighth graders have the unique opportunity to attend freshman classes, engage with teachers and interact with the student body.

With newly renovated learning spaces, on-site tutoring, a full-time social worker, financial assistance opportunities and morning transportation options available, St. Bede educators said they are fully equipped to help students reach their fullest potential academically, socially and spiritually.