Five Princeton wrestlers advance to sectional semifinals: Friday’s BCR roundup

Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Rymer (right) and Princeton’s Cade Odell lock in at the start of their 285-pound match at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys Wrestling

At Oregon: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (120), Kane Dauber (132), Ace Christiansen (144), Casey Etheridge (165) and Cade Odell (285) all advanced into Saturday’s semifinals of the Class A Oregon Sectional.

To reach the semis, Cade Odell (285 pounds) won by fall in 1:43, Augustus Swanson (120) and Kane Dauber won by technical fall, Casey Etheridge (165) won by 10-8 decision and Ace Christiansen (144) won both of his matches by major decision.

Princeton’s Jacob Paull (113) remains in contention in the consolation bracket.

St. Bede’s five wrestlers all fell into wrestlebacks.

Putnam County-Hall’s Alex Tucker (190) lost his first match 7-0 to drop into wrestlebacks.

Boys basketball

IMSA 63, LaMoille 45: Brayden Klein scored 18 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for the Lions in defeat at Aurora in Little Ten Conference play.

St. Bede 54, Henry 53: Mason Ross' putback won it for the Bruins in Tri-County Conference play at Henry.

Ross scored 17 points to follow up a 19-point effort by Halden Hueneburg.

Bureau Valley 63, Amboy 46: Logan Philhower led the Storm to a nonconference victory at the Storm Cellar with 17 points.

Amboy’s Eddie Jones scored a game-high 24 points.