Streator police offer free firearm trigger locks to residents

The Streator Police Department announced it will be giving out free firearm locks to residents to promote firearm safety. (Photo Provided By Streator Police Department)

In an effort to promote firearm safety, the Streator Police Department announced that it is offering free firearm trigger locks to residents.

There are a limited number of locks available, and the department expects that they will go quickly. The locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The only request from police is that recipients use the locks properly and for firearm safety.

To pick one up, visit the records window at the police department, 204 S. Bloomington St., which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.