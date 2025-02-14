Streator police investigate burglary, seek suspect near South Fourth Avenue

The Streator Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred late Wednesday on the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue. (Tom Sistak)

The Streator Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred late Wednesday in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.

About 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious man who appeared to be peering through windows of a residence in the area.

Shortly after, another call reported the individual fleeing through an alley with a hoodie covering his face.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a resident who said a burglary had occurred. The resident reported hearing a breaking sound and finding the suspect in the vestibule of their home.

Upon seeing the resident, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The K-9 unit tried to track the suspect, but police believe the individual fled to a waiting vehicle and left the area.

Officers observed significant damage to the rear door, which had been pried open. A pry bar was recovered at the scene and is being brought in for DNA or fingerprint evidence.

This is the second burglary reported in the area in the past week, police said.

As part of the investigation, Streator police said they will canvas the neighborhood to search for any potential video or Ring camera footage that might provide additional evidence.

Authorities urge nearby residents to report any suspicious activity.