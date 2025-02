The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Putnam County Community Center, on First Street in Standard. Father Dominic Garramone, OSB, a monk of St. Bede Abbey in Peru, will speak about “Herbs of the Bible.” (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Putnam County Community Center on First Street in Standard.

Father Dominic Garramone, a monk of St. Bede Abbey in Peru, will speak about “Herbs of the Bible.”

For information, email herbguild2024@gmail.com. Anyone in the Illinois Valley Herb Guild is welcome to attend.