Alyssa Zellers' 27 helps lead Seneca to comeback win : The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 56, Pontiac 48: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (23-8) used a 22-10 fourth quarter advantage to earn the come-from-behind victory on Thursday.

Alyssa Zellers popped in 27 points —all in the final three quarters — to lead Seneca, with Evelyn O’Connor adding nine, Audry McNabb eight and Lainie Olson seven.

Morris 63, Serena 47: At Serena, the Huskers fell to 23-7 on the season with the home loss.

Jenna Setchell led Serena with 11 points and four rebounds, with RayElle Brennan adding nine points and three rebounds, and Maddie Glade eight points and three rebounds. Macy Mahler, Anna Hjerpe and Finley Jobst all chipped in five points apiece.

Mendota 73, Newark 21: At Mendota, the Norsemen (3-25) fell behind 20-7 after the opening quarter in the loss to the Trojans.

Sandwich 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 43: At Sandwich, the Indians (14-15) slipped past the Royals for the victory.

Macy Gochanour

Tremont 84, Fieldcrest 71: At Minonk, the Knights dropped to 15-14 overall and 6-6 in Heart of Illinois Conference play with the loss to the Turks.

Macy Gochanour poured in 37 points for Fieldcrest, with Pru Mangan 15 and TeriLynn Timmerman adding 15 points each.

LeRoy 53, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 32: At Flanagan, the Falcons were outscored 14-3 in the second quarter in the HOIC loss to the Panthers.

Ella Derossett and Emma Palaschak each netted 11 points for FCW.