Moshage announces bid for IVCC board

Lynda Marlene Moshage of Waltham Township, rural Utica, recently announced her bid for Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees at the April 1 consolidated election.

Moshage is collaborating with Bill Hunt of Oglesby, a fellow candidate.

“My decision to run for this position is deeply personal, rooted in my own educational journey,” Moshage said in a statement. “While my university liberal arts education shaped my early adult worldview, it was Illinois’ community college system that gave me the professional skills and knowledge to build a successful career as a holistic health care practitioner. As an older student balancing a growing family, I depended on career programs that were flexible, affordable, and of the highest quality. I found these first at Parkland College in Champaign, where I completed my nursing education, and later at IVCC, where I earned basic and advanced therapeutic massage certificates.”

Her career has included roles in med-surg, labor and delivery, hospice and community health nursing. She also served as a childbirth educator for eight years at St. Margaret’s Health and worked with cancer patients as a licensed massage therapist at a local cancer treatment center. She was a core adjunct instructor in IVCC massage therapy program. She works part-time as a trained hospital chaplain at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

“Service and community betterment have always been guiding principles in my life. As a young adult, I served four years in West Africa as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, followed by a Vista Volunteer position supporting a non-profit health care advocacy organization in Champaign. Throughout my life, I have balanced career, family and community commitments while-raising four children with my husband of 44 years. I’ve been actively involved in school, church and community activities, and now I’m reading to take on the new challenges as an IVCC Board Trustee.”

As a trustee, she pledges to be a trustworthy steward of public funds and to work diligently to ensure that IVCC provides the highest quality academic and work-force development programs.

“The Illinois community college system played a key role in my career success, and with your support, I hope to give back to IVCC-a vital institution that strengthens the economic and socio-cultural fabric of our region. I look forward to meeting and speaking with you as I campaign across the district. Together, let’s continue to make IVCC a cornerstone of opportunity for our community.”