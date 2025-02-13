Hunter Nimke’s grandparents create Ottawa High School scholarship to pass a gift in his memory

Karen Roth and her husband Bud created the Hunter Nimke Memorial Scholarship for the Ottawa High School Class of 2025. Hunter, who died in 2007, would have been a senior in the Class of 2025. (Photo provided by Karen Roth)

Hunter Nimke would have been a senior this year at Ottawa High School.

He would be looking ahead to graduation and then college, his grandmother Karen Roth said.

He died of SIDS in May of 2007 at 5 months old, but his memory still remains strong.

Roth and her husband Bud would have been preparing to assist Hunter, she said. Knowing they can’t do that, they want to help the students who would have been his friends in his graduating class with four $250 scholarships.

“It is comforting to think that we are helping students who would have been among his friends,” Roth said.

Any Ottawa High School senior interested in applying for the Hunter Nimke Memorial Scholarship for the OTHS Class of 2025 can contact Jen Rios at the school. Applications are due to her by Feb. 28. Applicants will answer in an essay why they believe the money will help them and provide three references.

Winners will be announced in May at the school’s honors banquet.

Student candidates who have demonstrated leadership qualities, strong values/kindness and an academic dedication to learning and education will be considered.

Hunter was born Dec. 12, 2006, to Angie and Fred Nimke – Karen and her husband’s first grandchild.

“I was once asked why I still talk about Hunter,” Roth said. “When someone dies, the love is still here. Love is a gift. And that gift is meant to be shared.”