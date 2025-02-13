Hunt seeks election to IVCC board

Bill Hunt of Oglesby announced his bid for election to the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. (Scott Anderson)

Hunt’s professional experience includes working as a seized property specialist with the U.S. Treasury Department and later managing logistics for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He also worked with United Airlines as an operations manager in Chicago and ran his own sports apparel business, B&C Sales. He served as director of finance at ALG Worldwide, an international transportation company, and as a consultant specializing in transportation and logistics for J.C. Whitney in La Salle.

“I’ve always felt a strong call to serve my community,” Hunt said in his news release. “In Mendota, I served on the city Planning Commission, was elected as an alderman for three terms, and held roles as finance chairman and vice mayor.

“I’m no stranger to IVCC, having previously served on the Board of Trustees and currently as vice president of the IVCC Foundation.”

He is a member of the IVCC 21st Century Club and the Oglesby Police and Fire Pension Board. Additionally, he serves as director for the Starved Rock Community Foundation.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who has served as commander of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He serves as treasurer of AMVETS Post26.

He attended the University of Alaska, Daley College and Harper College, and graduated from several U.S. Navy Technical Training Academies as well as the Federal Law Enforcement Academy.

Hunt resides in Oglesby with wife Donna, a certified financial planner. They have two sons: Kevin, a teacher in Rochelle, and Zachary, who works for NICOR. Recently, they welcomed their first grandchild.

“I’m running for the IVCC Board of Trustees because I believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities. I’m committed to supporting the college’s mission and ensuring it remains a vital resource for our students and the Illinois Valley.”