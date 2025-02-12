Final AP girls basketball rankings are announced

The final AP high school girls basketball rankings were released today.

Three of the No. 1 ranked teams remained on top of the final polls - Effingham St. Anthony (24-4) in 1A, Breese Central (26-2) in 2A and Washington (30-1) in 3A.

In 4A, Kenwood (27-2) jumped two spots from No. 3 to No. 1.

Area teams ranked were No. 5 Sterling (25-5) and No. 7 Dixon (25-5) in 3A, No. 4 Byron (28-2) in 2A and No. 8 Wethersfield i24-4) in 1A.

In the boys poll, Pecatonica (25-0) remained No. 1 in 1A, Belleville Althoff (24-4) remained No. 1 in 2A and Kenwood (25-1) stayed at No. 1 in 4A.

The only change came in 3A where Chicago DePaul College Prep (25-3) flipped spots with Brother Rice (25-3) to take over the top spot.

Sherrard (24-3) was ranked No. 8 in 2A and No. 8 Wethersfield i24-4) in 1A.