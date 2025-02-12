Businesses, organizations closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for Feb. 12, 2025

Businesses, organizations and events in and around La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties have announced closures and cancellations ahead of a predicted snowstorm Wednesday. (Scott Anderson)

Businesses, organizations and events in and around La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties have announced closures and cancellations ahead of a predicted snowstorm Wednesday.

[ Northern Illinois braces for heavy snow on Wednesday ]

Closures

Bruce Township offices, Streator.

Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.) Offices, Peru

Community Food Basket of Ottawa. Monthly distribution at the Ravlin Congregate Center will be postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Friendship House (Ottawa)

Illinois Valley Animal Rescue

La Salle Public Library

Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library (Spring Valley)

Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry

Putnam County Community Center

Voluntary Action Center congregate dining is cancelled

Change in services

Mendota Area Senior Services: No out-of-town trips

North Central Area Transit: Delays, may be limited to in-town travel,