Businesses, organizations closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for Feb. 12, 2025

Businesses, organizations and events in and around La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties have announced closures and cancellations ahead of a predicted snowstorm Wednesday.
Closures
Bruce Township offices, Streator.
Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. (BEST, Inc.) Offices, Peru
Community Food Basket of Ottawa. Monthly distribution at the Ravlin Congregate Center will be postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Friendship House (Ottawa)
Illinois Valley Animal Rescue
La Salle Public Library
Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library (Spring Valley)
Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry
Putnam County Community Center
Voluntary Action Center congregate dining is cancelled
Change in services
Mendota Area Senior Services: No out-of-town trips
North Central Area Transit: Delays, may be limited to in-town travel,
