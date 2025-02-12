$15,000 facade grant for Michael Recycling & Disposal in Streator gets nod

The building at 506 E. Hickory St. in Streator will possibly undergo facade renovations with the help of a $15,000 grant from the city’s Downtown Building Repair and Façade Grant Program. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Plan Commission endorsed a $15,000 façade grant for Michael Recycling & Disposal’s building at 506 E. Hickory St. as part of the city’s Downtown Building Repair and Façade Grant Program.

Owner Tony Michael outlined the proposed improvements to the building during the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Michael said he’s looking to install new commercial windows, a storefront entry door, awnings and gooseneck lights to the south facade. Also, broken handrails will be removed, and new concrete steps will be poured for the entry door.

The estimated cost of the project is $18,583, with the grant covering about 80% of the expenses. Michael is required to provide a 20% match, or $3,716.

The commission reviewed the application and spoke with Michael during the meeting, confirming that the project meets all necessary conditions for approval.

The positive recommendation now will be forwarded to the Streator City Council for final review and approval during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

If approved by the council, the renovations are expected to be completed by May.