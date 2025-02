Kramer's Guns & Supplies in Spring Valley recently held two raffles for the La Salle VFW Auxiliary, yielding $3,490 in proceeds to help veterans in the Illinois Valley. Pictured accepting the proceeds are (from left) auxiliary member Gerry Dempsey, auxiliary president Lisa Manijak, Teri Kramer of Kramer's Guns and auxiliary member Carla Margis. (Photo provided by Barb Sweger)