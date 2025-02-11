Bureau County Farm Bureau young leaders to take curling outing

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee will take part in the annual District 4 YL Curling outing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. (Scott Anderson)

The event will be at the Waltham Curling Club in Triumph. Everyone who participates in the curling activity will have to sign a liability waiver before they can play. All are asked to wear clean tennis shoes. The cost is $25 per person to curl.

If you are a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 to 35 and would like to take part in this event, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau office at 815-875-6468 to register before Feb. 24.