February 13, 2025
Bureau County Farm Bureau young leaders to take curling outing

Event to be held at Waltham Curling Club

By Derek Barichello

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee will take part in the annual District 4 YL Curling outing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

The event will be at the Waltham Curling Club in Triumph. Everyone who participates in the curling activity will have to sign a liability waiver before they can play. All are asked to wear clean tennis shoes. The cost is $25 per person to curl.

If you are a Farm Bureau member between the ages of 18 to 35 and would like to take part in this event, call the Bureau County Farm Bureau office at 815-875-6468 to register before Feb. 24.

