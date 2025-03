Illinois Valley boys basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

Seneca senior Paxton Giertz finished as No. 2 all-time leading scorer in the Illinois Valley, just nine points behind DePue’s Ron Zagar, (Scott Anderson)

Seneca senior Paxton Giertz finished as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer in the Illinois Valley, just nine points behind DePue’s Ron Zagar, who has held the top spot for 68 years. Here’s a look at the 25 all-time top scoring leaders for Illinois Valley schools past and present, including all schools in the BCR coverage area, as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus:

Name (years) School Points 1) Ron Zagar (1953-57) DePue 2,515 2) Paxton Giertz (2021-25) Seneca 2,506 3) Jim Kinney (1957) Magnolia Swaney 2,301 4) Charlie Moretz (1953-56) Buda 2,224 5) Parker Neuhalfen (2011-15) Bureau Valley 2,208 6) Brad Bickett (1982-86) Ohio 2,177 7) Don Hamel (1965-69) Mendota 2,158 8) Brian Piper (1987-91) Ohio 2,132 9) Carlton Fay (2003-07) Putnam County 2,129 10) Lance Harris (1982-86) Ohio 1,936 11) J.J. Cravetta (2008-12) Streator 1,930 12) Lee Piccinelli (2004-08) Henry 1,907 13) Tom Schertz (1979-83) Tiskilwa 1,891 14) Shane Phillips (1989-93) Ohio 1,865 15) Seth Evans (2005-09) Seneca 1,847 16) Christian Benning (2021-24) Streator 1,832 17) Shawn Jeppson (1994-98) Hall 1,829 18) Paul Hart (2018-20, 21-22) St. Bede 1,811 19) Roger Cannon (1962-66) Neponset 1,809 20) Roger Weller (1951-55) LaMoille 1,785 21) Reuben Slock (1997-01) Bureau Valley 1,771 22) Ron Marroquin (1980-83) DePue 1,767 22 tie) Gary Langham (1987-90) LaSalle-Peru 1,767 24) Owen Landwehr (2015-18) Mineral (Annawan) 1,751 25) Jerry Zielenski (1964-68) Hennepin/Putnam County 1,736

Notes on players:

Ron Zagar scored 1,014 points as a senior, averaging 37.6 ppg. Was at Iowa four years (played three).

Paxton Giertz is a senior at Seneca High School.

Brad Bickett played at Eureka College and before launching a Hall of Fame coaching career with stops at Western, Bureau Valley and Rock Falls.

Don Hamel played at Northern Illinois and had a long, successful coaching career in Texas.

Carlton Fay played at Southern Illinois.

Shawn Jeppson was the 1998 AP Class A Player of the Year. He also scored more than a 1,000 points at ISU.

Paul Hart played his junior season in Arkansas during COVID.