February 17, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

BCR girls basketball standings, Feb. 17

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Bailey Engles dribbles the ball up the floor as Henry-Senachwine's Rachael Eckert defends on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School.

Bailey Engles and the St. Bede girls won their 20th game of the season with a regional quarterfinal victory over GSW. They will face rival Ottawa Marquette in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at the Academy. (Scott Anderson)

A look at area girls basketball standings

+ Season has ended

BCR teamsW-L
St. Bede (8-5 TCC) 20-12
Princeton (8-2 TRAC East) 19-9
Hall (5-5 TRAC East)16-13
Bureau Valley (3-7 LTC)11-19
Three Rivers EastConAll
Princeton8-219-9
Kewanee 8-219-10
Newman7-323-9
Hall5-516-13
Erie-Prophetstown2-87-18
+Mendota0-104-24
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard9-119-5
Riverdale7-319-9
Monmouth-Roseville 6-421-10
Mercer County4-614-17
Rockridge3-713-17
Orion1-910-21
Tri-CountyConAll
Roanoke-Benson13-125-5
Seneca11-323-8
Marquette10-421-10
St. Bede9-519-12
Dwight6-818-12
Henry-Senachwine4-1015-16
Midland3-1112-18
Putnam County0-147-23
+Lowpoint-Washburn*0-02-17
*Not a member of TCC varsity conference this season
Lincoln TrailConAll
Abingdon-Avon10-026-4
Wethersfield10-124-5
Monmouth United9-227-4
Knoxville8-313-13
Princeville 7-417-13
Ridgewood6-519-12
Annawan4-67-19
Bureau Valley3-812-19
Stark County3-811-19
Biggsville West Central3-87-19
+ROWVA-Williamsfield2-86-20
+Galva0-115-22
Other area teamsAll
Dixon (8-1 BNC)26-5
Sterling (12-1 WB6) 26-5
Amboy (7-1 NUIC)22-7
Ottawa (6-3 I-8)21-7
Fieldcrest (7-5 HOIC)15-13
+L-P (1-7 I-8)11-17
Geneseo (2-11 WB6)8-21
+Rock Falls (0-9 BNC)3-27
Streator (0-14 IC8)2-29
Have a Question about this article?