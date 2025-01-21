BCR girls basketball standings, Feb. 17

A look at area girls basketball standings
+ Season has ended
|BCR teams
|W-L
|St. Bede (8-5 TCC)
|20-12
|Princeton (8-2 TRAC East)
|19-9
|Hall (5-5 TRAC East)
|16-13
|Bureau Valley (3-7 LTC)
|11-19
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Princeton
|8-2
|19-9
|Kewanee
|8-2
|19-10
|Newman
|7-3
|23-9
|Hall
|5-5
|16-13
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-8
|7-18
|+Mendota
|0-10
|4-24
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|9-1
|19-5
|Riverdale
|7-3
|19-9
|Monmouth-Roseville
|6-4
|21-10
|Mercer County
|4-6
|14-17
|Rockridge
|3-7
|13-17
|Orion
|1-9
|10-21
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Roanoke-Benson
|13-1
|25-5
|Seneca
|11-3
|23-8
|Marquette
|10-4
|21-10
|St. Bede
|9-5
|19-12
|Dwight
|6-8
|18-12
|Henry-Senachwine
|4-10
|15-16
|Midland
|3-11
|12-18
|Putnam County
|0-14
|7-23
|+Lowpoint-Washburn*
|0-0
|2-17
|*Not a member of TCC varsity conference this season
|Lincoln Trail
|Con
|All
|Abingdon-Avon
|10-0
|26-4
|Wethersfield
|10-1
|24-5
|Monmouth United
|9-2
|27-4
|Knoxville
|8-3
|13-13
|Princeville
|7-4
|17-13
|Ridgewood
|6-5
|19-12
|Annawan
|4-6
|7-19
|Bureau Valley
|3-8
|12-19
|Stark County
|3-8
|11-19
|Biggsville West Central
|3-8
|7-19
|+ROWVA-Williamsfield
|2-8
|6-20
|+Galva
|0-11
|5-22
|Other area teams
|All
|Dixon (8-1 BNC)
|26-5
|Sterling (12-1 WB6)
|26-5
|Amboy (7-1 NUIC)
|22-7
|Ottawa (6-3 I-8)
|21-7
|Fieldcrest (7-5 HOIC)
|15-13
|+L-P (1-7 I-8)
|11-17
|Geneseo (2-11 WB6)
|8-21
|+Rock Falls (0-9 BNC)
|3-27
|Streator (0-14 IC8)
|2-29