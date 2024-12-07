All Princeton wrestlers place in first girls PIT: BCR roundup for Saturday, Dec. 7

Girls wrestling

At Princeton: All four of Princeton’s wrestlers placed in the inaugural Princeton Girls Invitational Tournament (PIT) on Saturday at Prouty Gym.

Rylee Backes (100) and Jadeyn Klingenberg (130) placed third, Abby Harris (115) was fourth and Izzy Gibson (135) was fifth.

Geneseo ran off with first place with 200½ points with L-P (94) edging Hampshire (93) for second.

The PIT drew 26 teams and more than 170 wrestlers.

Girls basketball

Dixon 46, St. Bede 32: The Duchesses beat the Bruins in a nonconference matinee in Dixon.

Sherrard 52, Hall 25: The Tigers jumped out to an 18-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a Three Rivers crossover win over the Red Devils in Sherrard.

Charlie Pellegrini and Ella Sterling each scored 10 points for the Red Devils (6-2).

Newman 48, Bureau Valley 14: The Storm fell to the Comets at the Amboy Shootout.