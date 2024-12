The Streatorland Museum, 109 E. Elm St., will host a holiday open house 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Enjoy the holiday decorations and refreshments and browse 14 exhibit rooms of the city’s history.