Illinois Valley Community College and Marquette Academy will sponsor a public blood drive at Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St. in Ottawa, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Appointments can be scheduled through RedCrossBlood.org. IVCC’s Red Cross Club, often with a campus or community partner, schedules three or four blood drives a year, alternating between the Oglesby campus and an Ottawa site. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)