Granville man dies in Interstate 39 single-vehicle crash

A motorist died from injuries following a single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 39 about 2 miles south of the Route 18 Streator and Henry exit.

Marshall County Coroner Dave Lenz identified the driver as 37-year-old Matthew Persich of Granville, although Lenz said Persich also recently has been listed as a resident of Peru.

The southbound vehicle entered the median at mile marker 39 at Sandy Creek. Lenz said a passenger of the vehicle was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, but he had no information on the victim’s identity or condition.

A request for additional information from Illinois State Police is pending.