1 new Bureau County board member sworn in

November’s election did not bring about much change to the Bureau County Board.

Heading into the election, there were no contested races for board seats as eight incumbents were on the ballot. August Block, a Republican in the 17th District, is the lone new member, succeeding Connie Stetson, R-Neponset, who did not run. Block was unopposed.

Monday, the Bureau County Board met to swear in the incumbents to a new term, along with its newest member.

Marshann Entwhistle, R-Princeton, and Keith Cain, R-Princeton were elected to remain chairwoman and vice chairman. The board is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the county courthouse, 700 S. Main St., for its regular meeting.