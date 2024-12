The La Salle-Peru High School choir and band will have upcoming winter concerts. (Shaw Local News Network)

Get into the holiday spirit with Cavalier performers.

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Winter Choral Concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The L-P Bands Winter Concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

Both concerts are free and open to the public.