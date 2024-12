The Bureau Valley sophomores defeated Annawan 54-41 on Saturday to win the Wally Keller Invite sophomore tournament at Wethersfield. The Storm also defeated Elmwood and Wethersfield in pool play. Team members are (front row, left to right) Aiden Litherland, Marek Johnson, Brody Lewis and Tristen Nelson; and (back row) Coach Dave Mussche, Tyler Donnely, Carter Chhim, Drake Taylor, Dakari Martin, Dawson Holding, Wyatt Birkey and assistant coaches Corbin Endress and Andrew Petros. (Photo provided)