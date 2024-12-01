BCR scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa
L-P 82, Plano 53 (fifth place)
Sterling 56, Princeton 51 (third place)
Ottawa 54, Streator 38 (first place)
Serena Tip-Off Thanksgiving Tournament
Hall 61, Parkview Christian 30 (fifth place)
Serena 54, Somonauk 44 (third place)
Seneca 49, Marquette 39 (first place)
Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield
Bureau Valley 50, Elmwood 37
Stark County 70, Putnam County 48
Annawan 69, Wethersfield 27 (Braves finish 4-0 for first place)
Route 17 Classic
St. Bede 55, Earlville 23 (seventh place)
Other area games
Chicago Dyett 54, Rockridge 43
LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 52
Mendota 62, Genoa-Kingston 53
Mendota 54, North Boone 48
Rockford Christian 64, Sherrard 51
Rock Island 61, Rockridge 50
Winnebago 74, HBR 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bureau Valley 55, Amboy 54
JV: Amboy 39-21
L-P 56, Rock Falls 16
IHSA STATE FOOTBALL FINALS
CLASS 5A: LaGrange Park Nazareth 29, Joliet Catholic 27
CLASS 6A: East St. Louis 48, Geneva 28
CLASS 7A: Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Batavia 34
CLASS 8A: Wilmette Loyola Academy vs. Elmhurst York