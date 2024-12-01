November 30, 2024
BCR scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 30

By Kevin Hieronymus
BOYS BASKETBALL

Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa

L-P 82, Plano 53 (fifth place)

Sterling 56, Princeton 51 (third place)

Ottawa 54, Streator 38 (first place)

Serena Tip-Off Thanksgiving Tournament

Hall 61, Parkview Christian 30 (fifth place)

Serena 54, Somonauk 44 (third place)

Seneca 49, Marquette 39 (first place)

Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield

Bureau Valley 50, Elmwood 37

Stark County 70, Putnam County 48

Annawan 69, Wethersfield 27 (Braves finish 4-0 for first place)

Route 17 Classic

St. Bede 55, Earlville 23 (seventh place)

Other area games

Chicago Dyett 54, Rockridge 43

LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 52

Mendota 62, Genoa-Kingston 53

Mendota 54, North Boone 48

Rockford Christian 64, Sherrard 51

Rock Island 61, Rockridge 50

Winnebago 74, HBR 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 55, Amboy 54

JV: Amboy 39-21

L-P 56, Rock Falls 16

IHSA STATE FOOTBALL FINALS

CLASS 5A: LaGrange Park Nazareth 29, Joliet Catholic 27

CLASS 6A: East St. Louis 48, Geneva 28

CLASS 7A: Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, Batavia 34

CLASS 8A: Wilmette Loyola Academy vs. Elmhurst York

