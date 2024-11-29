November 29, 2024
Princeman man charged with possessing child sexual abuse images

Man to appear next Dec. 18 in court

By Maribeth M. Wilson
Toby Landrus

Toby Landrus (Photo provided by Bureau County Sheriff's Office)

A Princeton man was charged with multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Toby Landrus, 51, was arrested by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 a.m. Nov. 22 on a warrant.

Bureau County First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson said Landrus is charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The first two counts are Class X felonies and the remaining counts are felonies. The most severe charges have a potential sentencing range of 6 to 30 years.

Landrus’ next hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Princeton.

