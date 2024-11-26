Holiday pop-up store opening in downtown Ottawa

A holiday pop up store opens on Black Friday in downtown Ottawa. The store, 601 Mercantile & Gifts, 601 La Salle St., will be open Friday through Sunday, Dec. 29. (Derek Barichello)

A holiday pop-up store opens on Black Friday in downtown Ottawa.

The store, 601 Mercantile & Gifts, 601 La Salle St., will be open Friday through Sunday, Dec. 29.

The shop will feature local artists and brands. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

