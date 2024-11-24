BCR scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 23

Girls basketball
Princeton Tournament
Stark County 38, Henry 33
IVC 39, Putnam County 21
Princeton 60, Hall 53 (OT)
Other games
East Peoria 54, St. Bede 39
Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32
Flanagan/Woodland 73, Streator 33
Monmouth United 32, Rockridge 26
Peoria Notre Dame 57, Ottawa 34
Serena 50, Marquette 36 (Irish-Flanagan Tournament championship)
Sterling 60, Newman 24
Wethersfield 52, Princeville 21
Wethersfield 61, Midwest Central 27
IHSA football semifinals
1A
Lena-Winslow 42, LeRoy 13
Belleville Althoff 58, Camp Point Central 19
2A
Chicago Christian 34, Farmington 20
Maroa-Forsyth 41, Johnston City 22
3A
Lombard Montini 42, Wilmington 12
Monticello 23, Tolono Unity 20
4A
Chicago DePaul 21, Coal City 14
Mt. Zion 21, Normal U-High 14
5A
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 40, Wheaton St. Francis 21
Joliet Catholic 42, Morris 6
6A
Geneva 28, Cary Grove 26
East St. Louis 48, Oak Lawn Richards 0
7A
Batavia 25, Lincoln-Way Central 21
Chicago Mt. Carmel 43, Chicago St. Rita 24
8A
Wilmette Loyola Academy 27, Lincoln-Way East 24
Elmhurst York 20, Naperville Central 14