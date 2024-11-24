November 23, 2024
BCR scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 23

By Kevin Hieronymus
Girls basketball

Princeton Tournament

Stark County 38, Henry 33

IVC 39, Putnam County 21

Princeton 60, Hall 53 (OT)

Other games

East Peoria 54, St. Bede 39

Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32

Flanagan/Woodland 73, Streator 33

Monmouth United 32, Rockridge 26

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Ottawa 34

Serena 50, Marquette 36 (Irish-Flanagan Tournament championship)

Sterling 60, Newman 24

Wethersfield 52, Princeville 21

Wethersfield 61, Midwest Central 27

IHSA football semifinals

1A

Lena-Winslow 42, LeRoy 13

Belleville Althoff 58, Camp Point Central 19

2A

Chicago Christian 34, Farmington 20

Maroa-Forsyth 41, Johnston City 22

3A

Lombard Montini 42, Wilmington 12

Monticello 23, Tolono Unity 20

4A

Chicago DePaul 21, Coal City 14

Mt. Zion 21, Normal U-High 14

5A

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 40, Wheaton St. Francis 21

Joliet Catholic 42, Morris 6

6A

Geneva 28, Cary Grove 26

East St. Louis 48, Oak Lawn Richards 0

7A

Batavia 25, Lincoln-Way Central 21

Chicago Mt. Carmel 43, Chicago St. Rita 24

8A

Wilmette Loyola Academy 27, Lincoln-Way East 24

Elmhurst York 20, Naperville Central 14

