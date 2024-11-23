Putnam County Food Pantry prepares for Christmas

Again this holiday season, the Food Pantry, in collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools from across Putnam County, will be distributing Christmas baskets to local families in need. (Scott Anderson)

This holiday season, the Putnam County Food Pantry, in collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools from across Putnam County, will be distributing Christmas baskets to local families in need.

This is the 37th year the pantry has sponsored the Basket Project. The baskets contain food and gifts for the children and senior citizens. Included are items for a full Christmas dinner, breakfast and pizza for Christmas Eve. The baskets will be distributed on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 14.

To support the Basket Project, cash and food donations continue to be needed. Products such as coffee, hot chocolate, drinks, jello, canned fruit, easy-prep meals and personal care items will be especially appreciated. An average-sized family can be supported by a donation of $75. Donations may be sent to the Putnam County Food Pantry, Box 96, Granville, IL 61326 or deposited directly at the Granville National Bank, 328 N. McCoy St. Food may be left at any of the county banks or at the Food Pantry.

Over the years, the Putnam County community has been supportive of the ongoing work of the Food Pantry and the Christmas Basket Project. The Pantry board extended its appreciation to residents in its news release.