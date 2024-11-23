Princeton Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament Update, Saturday, Nov. 23

Varsity Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Henry-Senachwine 0-2
GRAY POOL: Hall 2-0, IVC 1-1, Stark County 0-2
WHITE POOL: Midland 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2
Monday’s scores
Hall 52, Midland 23
Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13
Princeton 54, Henry 18
Tuesday’s games
Midland 65, Mendota 38
Hall 51, IVC 41
Princeton 52, PC 21
Wednesday’s games
Putnam County 23, Henry 21
IVC 30, Stark County 27
Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 10
MEDAL ROUND
GOLD POOL (1st place): Hall 1-0, Midland 1-1, Princeton 0-1
SILVER POOL (4th place): PC 1-0, IVC 1-0, Mendota 0-2
BRONZE POOL (7th place): Henry 1-0, Stark County 1-0, 9. Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2
Thursday’s games
Henry 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 15
PC 47, Mendota 38
Midland 50, Princeton 47
Friday’s games
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Stark County
IVC 53, Mendota 28
Midland vs. Hall
Saturday’s games
Stark County vs. Henry, 4 p.m.
IVC vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. Hall, 7 p.m.
F/S Tournament
MENDOTA POOL: Princeton 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 0-2
PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Kewanee 2-0, IVC 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
Monday’s scores
Princeton 32, Mendota 11
IVC 34, PC 27
Tuesday’s scores
Princeton 26, Hall 4
Kewanee 52, IVC 12
Wednesday’s games
Kewanee 65, Putnam County 17
Hall 30, Mendota 8
Saturday’s games
5th place - Mendota vs. PC, 10:30 a.m.
3rd place - Hall vs. IVC, noon
Championship - Princeton vs. Kewanee, cancelled due to Kewanee having lack of players