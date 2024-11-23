November 23, 2024
Princeton Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament Update, Saturday, Nov. 23

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Keighley Davis tips the ball away from Putnam County's Chloe Parcher during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School.

Keighley Davis tips the ball away from Putnam County's Chloe Parcher during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Tigresses jump back into action in the tournament's finale at 7 p.m. against Hall playing for the championship. (Scott Anderson)

Varsity Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Henry-Senachwine 0-2

GRAY POOL: Hall 2-0, IVC 1-1, Stark County 0-2

WHITE POOL: Midland 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2

Monday’s scores

Hall 52, Midland 23

Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13

Princeton 54, Henry 18

Tuesday’s games

Midland 65, Mendota 38

Hall 51, IVC 41

Princeton 52, PC 21

Wednesday’s games

Putnam County 23, Henry 21

IVC 30, Stark County 27

Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 10

MEDAL ROUND

GOLD POOL (1st place): Hall 1-0, Midland 1-1, Princeton 0-1

SILVER POOL (4th place): PC 1-0, IVC 1-0, Mendota 0-2

BRONZE POOL (7th place): Henry 1-0, Stark County 1-0, 9. Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2

Thursday’s games

Henry 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 15

PC 47, Mendota 38

Midland 50, Princeton 47

Friday’s games

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Stark County

IVC 53, Mendota 28

Midland vs. Hall

Saturday’s games

Stark County vs. Henry, 4 p.m.

IVC vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Hall, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

MENDOTA POOL: Princeton 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 0-2

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Kewanee 2-0, IVC 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

Monday’s scores

Princeton 32, Mendota 11

IVC 34, PC 27

Tuesday’s scores

Princeton 26, Hall 4

Kewanee 52, IVC 12

Wednesday’s games

Kewanee 65, Putnam County 17

Hall 30, Mendota 8

Saturday’s games

5th place - Mendota vs. PC, 10:30 a.m.

3rd place - Hall vs. IVC, noon

Championship - Princeton vs. Kewanee, cancelled due to Kewanee having lack of players

