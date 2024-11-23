Ladd police to enforce Thanksgiving campaign through Dec. 2

Ladd Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies this Thanksgiving to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ladd Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies this Thanksgiving to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns will run through Dec. 2.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road and an increased risk of crashes,” officer Sam Sarosinski said in a news release. “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and ensure that children are correctly secured in a safe seat. By buckling up and planning for a sober ride home, you help everyone enjoy a safe and happy holiday.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns emphasize safety education, strong laws and law enforcement’s commitment to saving lives.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. Proper seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate stands at 92.4%, indicating that there still is room for improvement.

If you’re celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, remember:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Ask a friend or family member to get you home safely.

If you see a drunken driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.