La Salle County grand jury: Nov. 19, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Desiree M. Shamblin, 38, of Mendota (aggravated battery)
- Dominic C. Salazar, 19, of Seneca (aggravated domestic battery, aggravate battery)
- Michael W. McNamara, 42, of Marseilles (unlawful use of a credit card, theft)
- Phillip A. Weeks, 45, of La Salle (new counts: escape, criminal damage to government property)
- Damien J. Spandet, 46, of La Salle (four counts of retail theft)
- Talan S. Weber, 18, of Princeton (burglary)
- Ashli J. Ciesielski, 38, of Streator (driving on a revoked license)
- Bryanna M. Stash, 24, of Streator (attempted robbery, theft, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
- Derek E. Dill Jr., 34, of Streator (attempted armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal, vehicle invasion)
- Jaylen M. McDaniel, 20, of Ottawa (burglary)
- Sadie M. Kjellesvik, 25, of Marseilles (retail theft)
- Tonia A. Rogers, 31, of Streator (theft, three counts of forgery)
- Leeonta T. Patton, 27, of Oglesby (armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Travis Billups, 36, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Edgar L. Phillips, 37, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
- Christopher L. Martinez, 37, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of meth)
- Nicholas B. Persinger, 26, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of meth)
- Mark J. Patton, 31, of Sheridan (three counts of possession of child pornography)
- Arron D. Atwood, 29, of Godley (failure to register as a sex offender)
- Wendy C. Lipps, 48, of Washburn (burglary)
- Dalton L. Cooper, 22, of Washburn (burglary)
- Macie L. McBroom, 33, of Lacon (burglary)
- Nicholas J. Huber, 36, of Streator (theft, possession of burglary tools)
- Jacob P. Sokol, 41, of Streator (theft, possession of burglary tools)