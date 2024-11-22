Sheridan man killed self before cops served warrant, police say

A Sheridan man about to served with an arrest warrant Thursday shot himself and died, authorities said Friday. (Photo provided)

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is investigating an officer involved death at the request of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, state police said sheriff’s deputies were serving an arrest warrant for “an Internet Crimes Against Children” investigation at a residence in the 4300 block of East 2175th Road in Sheridan.

“Deputies entered the residence and made contact with the suspect,” state police said. “As deputies attempted to place the suspect into custody, the suspect grabbed a firearm located within the residence and administered a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deputies did not fire any shots.

“Deputies immediately attempted life saving measures on the suspect until emergency medical services arrived. The suspect died of their injuries.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday in McLean County. At the conclusion of its investigation, ISP will present the case to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. There is no additional information, state police said.