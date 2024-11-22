Princeton Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament Update, Friday, Nov. 22

Hall coaches Mark Mautino, TJ Orlandi and players (from left) Ashland Hansen Kaylee Lauck, and Caroline Morris react after scoring a basket against Illinois Valley Central during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Red Devils return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Midland, which knocked off Princeton 50-47 on Thursday. (Scott Anderson)