November 22, 2024
Princeton Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament Update, Friday, Nov. 22

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall coaches Mark Mautino, TJ Orlandi and players (from left) Ashland Hansen Kaylee Lauck, and Caroline Morris react after scoring a basket against Illinois Valley Central during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School.

Hall coaches Mark Mautino, TJ Orlandi and players (from left) Ashland Hansen Kaylee Lauck, and Caroline Morris react after scoring a basket against Illinois Valley Central during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Red Devils return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Midland, which knocked off Princeton 50-47 on Thursday.

Varsity Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Henry-Senachwine 0-2

GRAY POOL: Hall 2-0, IVC 1-1, Stark County 0-2

WHITE POOL: Midland 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2

Monday’s scores

Hall 52, Midland 23

Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13

Princeton 54, Henry 18

Tuesday’s games

Midland 65, Mendota 38

Hall 51, IVC 41

Princeton 52, PC 21

Wednesday’s games

Putnam County 23, Henry 21

IVC 30, Stark County 27

Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 10

MEDAL ROUND

GOLD POOL (1st place): Midland 1-0, Hall 0-0, Princeton 0-1

SILVER POOL (4th place): PC 1-0, IVC 0-0, Mendota 0-1

BRONZE POOL (7th place): Henry 1-0, Stark County 0-0, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-1

Thursday’s games

Henry 55, Lowpoint-Washburn 15

PC 47, Mendota 38

Midland 50, Princeton 47

Friday’s games

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Stark County, 5 p.m.

Mendota vs. IVC, 6:30 p.m.

Midland vs. Hall, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Stark County vs. Henry, 4 p.m.

IVC vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Hall, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

MENDOTA POOL: Princeton 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 0-2

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Kewanee 2-0, IVC 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

Monday’s scores

Princeton 32, Mendota 11

IVC 34, PC 27

Tuesday’s scores

Princeton 26, Hall 4

Kewanee 52, IVC 12

Wednesday’s games

Kewanee 65, Putnam County 17

Hall 30, Mendota 8

Saturday’s games

5th place - Mendota vs. PC, 10:30 a.m.

3rd place - Hall vs. IVC, noon

Championship - Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:30 p.m.

