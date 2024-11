Spring Valley JFK defeated Putnam County 22-17 to capture the 7th grade regional championship, the first for the JFK girls program. The Wildcats (24-1) advance to sectionals at Indian Creek to play Princeville on Dec. 4. Team members are (front row, from left) Marleigh Gray (from left), Miracle Wright, Josie Edgcomb, Vivi Verucchi, Yaz Mandujano, Brynn Pellegrini and Kera Arnold (not pictured); and (back row) coaches TJ Orlandi, Caitlin Gerdes and Bri Verucchi.