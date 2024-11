Spring Valley and other area firefighters responded Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, to a house fire on East Dakota Street in Spring Valley. (Photo provided by Spring Valley Fire Department)

Firefighters contained a fire Wednesday night to the middle of a Spring Valley house undergoing rehabilitation.

First arriving crews found fire on the first floor of the house on East Dakota Street and in the basement, creating zero visibility, the Spring Valley Fire Department said in a news release. The house had smoke damage throughout it.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire, along with the Spring Valley fire and police departments. There were no injuries in the response.