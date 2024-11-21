November 21, 2024
Streator High School names November 2024 students of the month

10 students honored

By Derek Barichello
Streator High School (Front, from left) Paulina Martinez, Julie Chaudhari, Giselle Guadarrama (back) Landyn Davis, Andrew Vogel, Gabriel Gutierrez and Mia Kreier

Streator High School honored Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, its students of the month for November 2024 during its regular school board meeting. Students pictured are (front, from left) Paulina Martinez, Julie Chaudhari, Giselle Guadarrama, (back) Landyn Davis, Andrew Vogel, Gabriel Gutierrez and Mia Kreier (Photo provided by Rob Tyne)

Streator High School on Tuesday honored its students of the month for November during its regular school board meeting.

The November students are:

  • Shaelyn Groesbeck for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Accounting II)
  • Mia Kreier for the English/World Language Department (Title I and Basic Writing)
  • Giselle Guadarrama for the English/World Language Department (Spanish III)
  • Sonia Proksa for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Advanced Art)
  • Paulina Martinez for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (A.P. U.S. History)
  • Priscilla Martinez for the Guided Program for Success Department (Fr. GPS)
  • Andrew Vogel for the Health & Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department (Bulldog Speed & Performance)
  • Julie Chaudhari for the Math Department (Pre-Calculus)
  • Gabriel Gutierrez for the Science Department (College Biology)
  • Landyn Davis for the Student Services Department (SEAL Program)
