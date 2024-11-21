November 21, 2024
Princeton Girls Basketball Tournament Update, Thursday, Nov. 21

By Kevin Hieronymus
Members of the Princeton girls basketball team cheer on the Tigresses as they play Putnam County during the Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Tigresses have won the Blue Pool and return to action at 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Midland. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s an update of the Princeton Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Henry-Senachwine 0-2

GRAY POOL: Hall 2-0, IVC 1-1, Stark County 0-2

WHITE POOL: Midland 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2

Monday’s scores

Hall 52, Midland 23

Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13

Princeton 54, Henry 18

Tuesday’s games

Midland 65, Mendota 38

Hall 51, IVC 41

Princeton 52, PC 21

Wednesday’s games

Putnam County 23, Henry 21

IVC 30, Stark County 27

Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 10

Thursday’s games

Henry vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 5 p.m.

PC vs. Mendota, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Midland, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Stark County, 5 p.m.

Mendota vs. IVC, 6:30 p.m.

Midland vs. Hall, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Stark County vs. Henry, 4 p.m.

IVC vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. Hall, 7 p.m.

F/S Tournament

MENDOTA POOL: Princeton 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 0-2

PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Kewanee 2-0, IVC 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

Monday’s scores

Princeton 32, Mendota 11

IVC 34, PC 27

Tuesday’s scores

Princeton 26, Hall 4

Kewanee 52, IVC 12

Wednesday’s games

Kewanee 65, Putnam County 17

Hall 30, Mendota 8

Saturday’s games

5th place - Mendota vs. PC, 10:30 a.m.

3rd place - Hall vs. IVC, noon

Championship - Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:30 p.m.

