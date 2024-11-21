Princeton Girls Basketball Tournament Update, Thursday, Nov. 21

Here’s an update of the Princeton Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 2-0, Putnam County 1-1, Henry-Senachwine 0-2
GRAY POOL: Hall 2-0, IVC 1-1, Stark County 0-2
WHITE POOL: Midland 2-0, Mendota 1-1, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-2
Monday’s scores
Hall 52, Midland 23
Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13
Princeton 54, Henry 18
Tuesday’s games
Midland 65, Mendota 38
Hall 51, IVC 41
Princeton 52, PC 21
Wednesday’s games
Putnam County 23, Henry 21
IVC 30, Stark County 27
Midland 59, Lowpoint-Washburn 10
Thursday’s games
Henry vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 5 p.m.
PC vs. Mendota, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. Midland, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Stark County, 5 p.m.
Mendota vs. IVC, 6:30 p.m.
Midland vs. Hall, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Stark County vs. Henry, 4 p.m.
IVC vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. Hall, 7 p.m.
F/S Tournament
MENDOTA POOL: Princeton 2-0, Hall 1-1, Mendota 0-2
PUTNAM COUNTY POOL: Kewanee 2-0, IVC 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
Monday’s scores
Princeton 32, Mendota 11
IVC 34, PC 27
Tuesday’s scores
Princeton 26, Hall 4
Kewanee 52, IVC 12
Wednesday’s games
Kewanee 65, Putnam County 17
Hall 30, Mendota 8
Saturday’s games
5th place - Mendota vs. PC, 10:30 a.m.
3rd place - Hall vs. IVC, noon
Championship - Princeton vs. Kewanee, 1:30 p.m.