The Illinois Valley Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St. The evening begins with a Christmas celebration. (Shaw file photo)

Illinois Valley Democrats will not meet in November because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Instead, the organization will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St. The evening begins with a Christmas celebration.