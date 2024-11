Boys bowling

Ottawa 5th at Geneseo: At the Geneseo Invitational on Saturday, the Pirates placed fifth of 12 competing teams led by Bentley Thumm’s 1,081 six-game series (234 high game). Will Znaniecki added a 1,074 (234) for Ottawa.

Streator falls in opener: Last week, the Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs opened their season with a loss to Ottawa despite a 525 three-game series (210 high game) from junior Cody Taylor and a 5-4 (211) off the hands of sophomore Tyson Kolojay.