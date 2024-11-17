OSF St. Elizabeth receives an A in Leapfrog grading system

The biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for the Fall of 2024 have been announced by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety, and OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center has been named to the list. (Scott Anderson)

Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades. Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the U.S., the recognition showcases OSF HealthCare’s commitment to patient safety and quality, the hospital chain said in a news release.

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center received an “A”' grade.

“Providing the highest level of care has always been our priority,” said president of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Dawn Trompeter in a news release. “Our teams are continually raising the bar on safety and quality standards, working together to achieve these outstanding scores. We are incredibly proud of our Mission Partners and deeply honored by the ongoing recognition of their commitment.”

Three additional OSF HealthCare facilities achieved an “A” grade, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities, such as OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Saint Clare in Princeton, were excluded from the ratings.

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades based on 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infections and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.