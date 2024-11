(From left) Jessica Kreiser, executive director of Lighted Way, and Doug Ossola-Tootsie Roll fundraiser co-chairman for the Granville Knights of Columbus, exchange a donation check from the Knights of Columbus fundraiser. (Photo provided by Jerry Masini)

The Granville Knights of Columbus donated $2,082 to Lighted Way in La Salle from its Tootsie Roll fundraiser.

The Tootsie Roll funds will benefit 58 students that have intellectual disabilities.