(From left) Mary Way, veteran quilt recipient Eldon Leemhuis, veteran quilt recipient Gene Enke, Jean McNelis and Terry Johnson, group leader of Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor, pose for a photo Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, after a Quilts of Valor presentation during an Ottawa Sunrise Rotary meeting. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor recently presented two quilts at the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary meeting.

Gene Enke and Eldon Leemhuis were both honored for their service during the Vietnam War.

Are you a veteran or service member or know one? Nominate them for a Quilt of Valor so they can be presented with a quilt and a sincere thank you for their service. To nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, go to qovf.org and fill out the form.