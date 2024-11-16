Putnam County library to host ‘Skies Above the Great Lakes’

The Putnam County Public Library will host virtually the National Museum of the American Sailor for a presentation on naval aviation history 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Naval Station Great Lakes. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Public Library will host virtually the National Museum of the American Sailor for a presentation on naval aviation history at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Naval Station Great Lakes.

The presentation will cover how the U.S. Navy became involved with aviation, the association of the Great Lakes with naval aviation during both World Wars and the wider region’s efforts to advance naval aviation during World War II.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom and requires registration. To register, visit https://2ly.link/20ILO. For information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038.