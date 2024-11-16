Friends of the Hennepin Canal to embark on 5 mile stretch near Annawan on Nov. 17

November’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, Nov. 17, and cover the stretch of canal from Bridge 23 to Bridge 28. (Shaw File Photo)

November’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal Hike the Hennepin event will be Sunday, Nov. 17, and cover the stretch of canal from Bridge 23 to Bridge 28.

This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 5 miles in length and has been named the “Muskrat.”

The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Bridge 23 on Route 78 just north of Annawan, where it will be shuttled to Bridge 28 to begin the hike. Directions to Bridge 23 are to take U.S. 6 or Interstate 80 to Annawan and north on Route 78 to the canal. The parking area is located on the south side of the canal and the west side of Route 78.

Participants do not need to be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike.

For information, email the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.